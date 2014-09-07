Dolphins upset Patriots in Miami

NOTES: Brady passed Warren Moon for No. 6 on the all-time NFL passing list, and could eclipse the 50,000-yard career mark later this month. ... Miami lost starting LBs Danell Ellerbee (hip) and Koa Misi (ankle) in the first half, neither returning. And those injuries came with another would-be starter in Phillip Wheeler already out. ... Dolphins DE Cameron Wake has had at least one sack in each of New England's last five trips to Miami. ... The Dolphins didn't punt in the first three quarters, then punted twice in the first 3:58 of the fourth.