Dolphins training camp: Ryan Tannehill already facing long odds

1. Ryan Tannehill has his work cut out for him. As Tannehill missed his first day of Dolphins practice while contract negotiations continued (the draft's No. 8 overall pick eventually signed his four-year contract late Saturday), David Garrard and Matt Moore are digging deep into a competition for the starting job. Moore took first-team reps Friday, and Garrard got them Saturday. But even once Tannehill does get into camp, it has become quite clear he's a long way from making the leap into a starting role. He'll have the advantage of familiarity in the offense (offensive coordinator Mike Sherman was his coach at Texas A&M), but Garrard and Moore proved during the offseason that each is clearly more prepared to become the Day 1 starter when the regular season begins.