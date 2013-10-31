Dolphins top Bengals with Wake's walk-off safety

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Cameron Wake sacked Andy Dalton for a safety with 6:38 left in overtime, and the Miami Dolphins beat the Cincinnati Bengals 22-20 on Thursday night.
On third-and-10 from the 8, Dalton retreated to the goal line and was tackled by Wake coming up the middle for the third overtime safety in NFL history. The officials signaled safety, and the call was upheld following a replay review.
Wake had three sacks, and Cincinnati committed four turnovers that might have meant a difference of 17 points.
Mike Nugent kicked a 54-yard field goal with 1:24 remaining in regulation to put the Bengals ahead, but Miami answered with a 50-yard drive, and Caleb Sturgis made a 44-yard field goal with 11 seconds left to force overtime.
