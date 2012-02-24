Dolphins to pick 8th, Chiefs 11th as both teams win coin flips

The Miami Dolphins won a coin flip Friday for the right to the eighth overall selection in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft, beating out the Carolina Panthers, who now own the ninth pick.
Something to flip for
The Kansas City Chiefs won the second and final coin toss, held at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, so they will pick 11th. The Chiefs bested the Seattle Seahawks, who will pick 12th.
Friday's coin-flip results finalize the order of the draft's first round, which is scheduled for April 26 in New York. Accordingly, the Indianapolis Colts, who hold the No. 1 pick, now are free to sign the player they intend to choose. The team with the first pick is the only team permitted to strike a deal with a player before the draft.