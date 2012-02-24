Dolphins to pick 8th, Chiefs 11th as both teams win coin flips

Published: Feb 23, 2012 at 10:40 PM

The Miami Dolphins won a coin flip Friday for the right to the eighth overall selection in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft, beating out the Carolina Panthers, who now own the ninth pick.

Something to flip for

The results of Friday's two coin flips could have a major impact on the draft's first round, including the trade market for Robert Griffin III, Bucky Brooks writes. More...

The Kansas City Chiefs won the second and final coin toss, held at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, so they will pick 11th. The Chiefs bested the Seattle Seahawks, who will pick 12th.

The Panthers and Dolphins had identical 6-10 records and strengths of schedule. The Seahawks and Chiefs both finished 7-9 and shared identical strengths of schedule.

Friday's coin-flip results finalize the order of the draft's first round, which is scheduled for April 26 in New York. Accordingly, the Indianapolis Colts, who hold the No. 1 pick, now are free to sign the player they intend to choose. The team with the first pick is the only team permitted to strike a deal with a player before the draft.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Proposed AFC playoff contingencies: What you need to know

What you need to know about the proposals and the cancellation of the Bills-Bengals game.

news

Week 17 Buffalo-Cincinnati game will not be resumed; neutral AFC Championship Game site being considered

The NFL announced today that the Week 17 Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals game will not be resumed and has been cancelled.

news

Bengals WR Tee Higgins relieved to hear of Damar Hamlin's improving condition: 'He's doing good, so I'm in a good place now'

After receiving promising news about the condition of Bills safety Damar Hamlin and speaking with Hamlin's mother, Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins said Thursday he's "in a good place" following Monday's frightening events.

news

Bills speak publicly for first time since Damar Hamlin hospitalization, share relief at teammate's improved condition

Bills head coach Sean McDermott, quarterback Josh Allen, cornerback Dane Jackson and center Mitch Morse spoke publicly for the first time on Thursday since safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday's game. The four described a sense of relief and optimism upon hearing of Hamlin's improved condition.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE