Dolphins to donate $75M to cancer research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center

The Dolphins are standing up to cancer.

Miami announced Tuesday it is pledging $75,000,000 toward cancer research at the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center. The enormous gift sets out to provide year-round support to South Florida's premier cancer center.

"At a time when our country is facing economic and medical hardships, the health and well-being of the South Florida community, including those affected by cancer, remains a top area of focus for our community efforts," Dolphins vice chairman and CEO Tom Garfinkel said. "We continue to be inspired by the high-level research and patient care at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center and are proud to expand our support."

The club, which is coining its movement as Dolphins Challenge Cancer, reported it has raised more than $39 million for the center since 2010. Finding a cure is among Sylvester's several research initiatives, which also include disparities in care for minority communities, medically-underserved populations, reducing risks for firefighters and other first responders, and preventative care habits.