Dolphins' Thomas, Giants' Tuck both questionable for Week 8

Published: Oct 28, 2011 at 08:53 AM

Miami Dolphins running back Daniel Thomas is questionable with a lingering hamstring injury for Sunday's game against the New York Giants.

This is the second time in three weeks that Thomas, who totaled 53 yards on 19 carries in the Dolphins' Week 7 loss to the Denver Broncos, has been listed as questionable on the Dolphins' injury report.

Cornerback Vontae Davis (hamstring) missed his third straight practice this week and is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game. If Davis can't play Sunday, it would be his second-straight missed game.

Giants defensive end Justin Tuck (groin/neck) is questionable, while running back Brandon Jacobs (knee), defensive end Osi Umenyiora (knee) and guard Chris Snee (concussion) are probable. Tuck has not played since Week 3.

The Giants will be without rookie cornerback Prince Amukamara (foot) for the seventh game this season. There were reports during the week that Amukamara had an outside chance of making his NFL debut this weekend after practicing on a limited basis this week.

