Dolphins stop Colts' comeback, hold on for road win

INDIANAPOLIS -- Quarterback Ryan Tannehill threw for 319 yards and one touchdown Sunday, and the Miami Dolphins' defense held off yet another Indianapolis Colts' comeback bid for a 24-20 victory.
Charles Clay gave Miami the lead for good with a 1-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter. The Dolphins are 2-0 for only the second time since 2004.
Indianapolis lost at home for the first time in 12 months and only the second time in quarterback Andrew Luck's brief NFL career.
Luck did have the Colts positioned to rally yet again after reaching Miami's 23-yard line with 1:45 left in the game.
But this time, Luck threw three straight incompletions and could not evade the Dolphins' pass rush on fourth down, allowing Miami to run out the clock.
Tannehill finished 23-of-34 passing.
Luck was 25-of-43 passing for 321 yards, with one touchdown and one interception.
