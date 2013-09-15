Dolphins stop Colts' comeback, hold on for road win

Published: Sep 15, 2013 at 09:50 AM

INDIANAPOLIS -- Quarterback Ryan Tannehill threw for 319 yards and one touchdown Sunday, and the Miami Dolphins' defense held off yet another Indianapolis Colts' comeback bid for a 24-20 victory.

Charles Clay gave Miami the lead for good with a 1-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter. The Dolphins are 2-0 for only the second time since 2004.

Indianapolis lost at home for the first time in 12 months and only the second time in quarterback Andrew Luck's brief NFL career.

Luck did have the Colts positioned to rally yet again after reaching Miami's 23-yard line with 1:45 left in the game.

But this time, Luck threw three straight incompletions and could not evade the Dolphins' pass rush on fourth down, allowing Miami to run out the clock.

Tannehill finished 23-of-34 passing.

Luck was 25-of-43 passing for 321 yards, with one touchdown and one interception.

Copyright 2013 by The Associated Press

Relive Ryan Tannehill's performance against the Colts with NFL Game Rewind

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf: 'We got a lot of question marks filled during the offseason'

The Seahawks have generated headlines throughout the offseason. Wideout DK Metcalf addressed several of them during an appearance on the Victory The Podcast with Doug Ellin, Kevin Connolly and Kevin Dillon from "Entourage."
news

Broncos pass rusher Bradley Chubb undergoes minor ankle procedure, expected to be ready for camp

Bradley Chubb, who notched his first Pro Bowl campaign in 2020 after suffering an ACL tear the previous season, underwent a scope to remove a bone spur from his ankle, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.
news

Cardinals RB Chase Edmonds: 'Now or never' to win starting job 

Chase Edmonds has been the Cardinals' best backup running back for three years. The starting job now looks to be his to lose. It's an opportunity he's "ready to run through a damn wall" for.
news

Patriots have had internal discussions about acquiring Falcons WR Julio Jones

The Falcons have been listening to trade offers on ﻿Julio Jones﻿ for some time. Count the Patriots among those kicking the tires on acquiring the perennial Pro Bowl wideout. New England has had internal discussions about Jones, Mike Giardi reports. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW