Dolphins still undecided on best fit for Dion Jordan

The Miami Dolphins still don't know what to do with Dion Jordan.

"That's one (decision) we're going to keep talking through," Dolphins vice president Mike Tannenbaum said at the NFL Annual Meeting of possibly moving Jordan permanently to linebacker, per the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

The No. 3 overall pick in 2013 -- by the previous administration -- has spent the majority of the past two seasons as a situational pass rusher and linebacker in a speed package. In 26 games he has 46 tackles and three sacks.

Jordan's first career start came in last season's finale when he filled in as the strong-side linebacker. Many scouts believe the 6-foot-6, 275 pound Jordan would thrive in a linebacker role rather than defensive end.

"Obviously he's a great pressure player in the front seven, a great athlete. We all see the play last year where he's running 60 yards down-field covering Calvin Johnson. There aren't many people on the planet that can do those things," Tannenbaum said. "He's a young athletic guy with great upside and we'll see how that plays out."

The Dolphins could use help at the linebacker position after cutting Philip Wheeler and trading Dannell Ellerbe. Tannenbaum said the team might address the position with a veteran or through the draft.

If they do fortify that position, it could continue to leave Jordan with no true spot. The 25-year-old continues to see himself as a pass rusher, even though his film shows he might be more productive at linebacker.

Considering the Dolphins traded up to pick Jordan at No. 3 overall, not being able to figure out how to get him on the field is a huge indictment of the coaching staff and the player.

