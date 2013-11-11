Dolphins' Stephen Ross addresses Jonathan Martin situation

"We want to get to the bottom of it. We want to hear what all the real facts are. There's been so much said and done to date that I don't think anybody really knows what has happened because no one has really spoken with Jonathan Martin directly. We've examined all of our policies within the organization. Joe Philbin is probably one of the most organized people I've ever met. I interviewed him. That stood out, but what also stood out is his character. I don't think there is a better person, a more respected person, a more caring person in the National Football League than Joe Philbin. I think you could see that that when you saw "Hard Knocks" and how he wanted to show people what we stood for in his rookie year. It's unheard of that a coach -- most coaches don't want to be on that at all, let alone in their first year. He wanted to be on that in the first year because he wanted people to know what we stood for.