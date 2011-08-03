Dolphins' Sparano fed up with criticism of QB Henne

Fans attending a practice at the Miami Dolphins' stadium Monday night booed their much-maligned quarterback, then chanted "We want Orton!" in reference to the team's recent courtship of the Denver Broncos' Kyle Orton.
Coach Tony Sparano said Wednesday the fan behavior made him sick, because admission was free and the evening practice was scheduled as a goodwill gesture after the NFL lockout.
"It really makes me sick," Sparano said Wednesday. "When people come to the stadium like that in one of those kind of events to support the Miami Dolphins, that's what we should be thinking about."
The boos started after a couple of errant passes by Henne toward the end of practice. Then came the chant for Orton, who remains the Broncos' starter despite trade talks with Miami.
Sparano said he doesn't think Henne was shaken by the fan treatment.
"I'm not worried about how it affects anybody," he said. "We're all big boys here."
The Dolphins wanted to acquire a quarterback this summer to compete with Henne for the starting job, but their only significant addition at the position has been Matt Moore, who went 1-4 as a starter last year for Carolina.
Henne is No. 1 even though he threw 19 interceptions last year and was benched for a stretch.
"No one is doubting him inside the building, only outside the building," receiver Brian Hartline said.
