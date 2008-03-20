Dolphins sign WR Perry to one-year deal

As a rookie in 2005, when he played in all 16 games, Perry fielded 64 kickoffs for a 24.4-yard average with a long of 94 and registered 16 special teams tackles, a figure that ranked fourth on the squad. He added a fumble recovery and a forced fumble. His kickoff return average was seventh-best in the AFC that year. He was limited to two games and one start in 2007 with a hip injury that kept him on the team's injured reserve list for the final 11 contests.