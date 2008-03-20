Dolphins sign WR Perry to one-year deal

MIAMI –- The Miami Dolphins signed three-year veteran wide receiver Tab Perry to a one-year contract on Thursday, the team announced. The 6-3, 208-pounder spent the first three years of his NFL career with Cincinnati, which made him a sixth-round draft choice in 2005.
In three NFL seasons, the 26-year-old Perry has played in 20 games with one start and caught 10 passes for 109 yards and a touchdown. He also has rushed for 22 yards and a TD on six caries. In addition, he has been a solid contributor on the Bengals' special teams unit, where he has returned 75 kickoffs for a 23.7-yard average with a long of 94, and tallied 20 tackles, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble.
As a rookie in 2005, when he played in all 16 games, Perry fielded 64 kickoffs for a 24.4-yard average with a long of 94 and registered 16 special teams tackles, a figure that ranked fourth on the squad. He added a fumble recovery and a forced fumble. His kickoff return average was seventh-best in the AFC that year. He was limited to two games and one start in 2007 with a hip injury that kept him on the team's injured reserve list for the final 11 contests.