Dolphins sign WR Perry to one-year deal

Published: Mar 20, 2008 at 11:35 AM

MIAMI –- The Miami Dolphins signed three-year veteran wide receiver Tab Perry to a one-year contract on Thursday, the team announced. The 6-3, 208-pounder spent the first three years of his NFL career with Cincinnati, which made him a sixth-round draft choice in 2005.

In three NFL seasons, the 26-year-old Perry has played in 20 games with one start and caught 10 passes for 109 yards and a touchdown. He also has rushed for 22 yards and a TD on six caries. In addition, he has been a solid contributor on the Bengals' special teams unit, where he has returned 75 kickoffs for a 23.7-yard average with a long of 94, and tallied 20 tackles, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble.

As a rookie in 2005, when he played in all 16 games, Perry fielded 64 kickoffs for a 24.4-yard average with a long of 94 and registered 16 special teams tackles, a figure that ranked fourth on the squad. He added a fumble recovery and a forced fumble. His kickoff return average was seventh-best in the AFC that year. He was limited to two games and one start in 2007 with a hip injury that kept him on the team's injured reserve list for the final 11 contests.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Move The Sticks Podcast: Sam Darnold to the Panthers; Najee Harris on playing like Adrian Peterson; Easton Stick talks Trey Lance

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks react to the blockbuster Jets-Panthers trade that sent Sam Darnold to Carolina, and talk to Alabama's Najee Harris about Adrian Peterson. The duo also chats with Easton Stick about former North Dakota State teammate and top-10 draft prospect Trey Lance.
news

Brandon Staley: Chargers need to address 'hole' at left tackle

Chargers coach Brandon Staley admitted Thursday his team is well aware of its need at left tackle following the departure of 2020 starter ﻿Sam Tevi﻿, and will attempt to address it in the coming weeks -- or months.
news

Eagles OT Lane Johnson embraces challenge of younger teammates, return from ankle surgery

At 30 years old, Eagles tackle Lane Johnson is returning from an ankle injury that sidelined him in 2020. The challenges of rehab and the influx of younger talent has given him extra motivation entering next season.
news

Roundup: Jets re-sign special teamer Bennett Jackson, add OL depth with Corey Levin

Jets announce pair of signings, while Giants announce addition of three coaches.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW