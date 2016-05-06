Dolphins sign No. 13 pick Laremy Tunsil to rookie deal

The Miami Dolphins signed the 2016 NFL Draft's No. 13 overall pick to a four-year contract, the team announced on Friday. As is the case with all first-round picks, the deal comes with a team option in the fifth year.
The consensus No. 1 pick in mock drafts prior to the Titans-Ramsmid-April blockbuster, Tunsil infamously experienced a free fall after an unauthorized video -- showing the Ole Miss tackle wearing a gas mask and smoking through a bong -- was posted to his Twitter account. Dolphins coach Adam Gase said Friday he's had "a couple of good talks" with Tunsil about the events of the last eight days.
Last year's 13th pick, Saints tackle Andrus Peat, signed a four-year, fully guaranteed $11.39 million contract.
Although Tunsil was widely viewed as the best tackle prospect available, he's expected to open his NFL career as a guard. The Dolphins have Branden Albert, veteran Jermon Bushrod and former first-round pick Ja'Wuan James at tackle, whereas guard has been a relentless sieve for the past half-decade.
Tunsil's draft-day slide is Miami's gain.