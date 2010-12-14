Dolphins shore up WRs by signing cancer survivor Curtis

Published: Dec 14, 2010 at 12:30 AM

The Miami Dolphins signed veteran wide receiver Kevin Curtis, who overcame cancer this year and a knee injury last year, for the rest of the 2010 season, according to a league source.

Curtis, who has worked out for several teams the past few weeks, will help to replace receiver Brian Hartline, who went on injured reserve Saturday because of an injured finger.

Curtis, 32, has 252 catches and 20 touchdowns over seven seasons with the St. Louis Rams and Philadelphia Eagles. He played three games for the Eagles last season before sustaining a season-ending knee injury. The Eagles released him during the offseason, and while trying out for other teams, he was diagnosed with testicular cancer and underwent surgery in September.

The Dolphins placed tackle Vernon Carey on injured reserve Tuesday.

Carey's streak of 87 consecutive starts ended Sunday because of a knee injury, and Tuesday's roster move means he'll miss the final three games as well. Lydon Murtha replaced Carey and is expected to start this week against Buffalo.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

