Dolphins S Darius out with calf injury

Published: Oct 06, 2007 at 01:44 PM

DAVIE, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins safety Donovin Darius will miss Sunday's game against the Houston Texans with a calf injury.

Cameron Worrell will likely make his first NFL start in Darius' place for the Dolphins, who've endured a spate of injuries at safety so far this year. Yeremiah Bell tore his Achilles' tendon in Week 1 and will miss the rest of the season; Travares Tillman started in Week 2 and is currently sidelined by a knee injury.

If Worrell starts, he'd be the fifth different first-stringer at the position in as many weeks for Miami, following Bell, Tillman, Travis Daniels and Darius.

