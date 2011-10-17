Dolphins rookie RB Thomas set to make return vs. rival Jets

Miami Dolphins running back Daniel Thomas said he would play Monday night against the New York Jets, and the rookie was right: He's active for the AFC East rivalry game at MetLife Stadium.
Thomas was listed as questionable after being limited in practice throughout the week. He missed the Week 4 game at San Diego with a hamstring injury.
Safety Chris Clemons (hamstring) and tight end Will Yeatman (shoulder), both of whom had been questionable, were inactive for the Dolphins.
Jets center Nick Mangold, who was expected to play despite being listed as questionable, was active.