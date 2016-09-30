Dolphins rookie Laremy Tunsil gets action at left tackle

Pressure can sometimes create diamonds, but it also produced something else coming out of Miami's *Thursday Night Football* loss to the Bengals in Cincinnati.
After a week of hearing coach Adam Gase suggest that he'd bench players who weren't performing up to par, and after eight total lineup changes coming into Thursday's game, the result was largely the same. The one benefit? First-round pick Laremy Tunsil getting an early look at left tackle.
"I've been playing left tackle all my life, so it was good," Tunsil said, via The Palm Beach Post. "We did some walk-throughs, got some reps there and went against the defense in warm-ups. It was nice."
Unlike Byron Maxwell giving way to Dolphins project corner Tony Lippett, this handoff at left tackle was due to an injury to Branden Albert (sprained ankle).
"It wasn't chaotic at all," Tunsil said.
While it makes more sense to sandwich your best five into place, which is why Tunsil was playing guard to begin with, it wouldn't be surprising to see the team start making some more large-scale changes across the board. As the great Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald put it Thursday night, Gase has already made clear that first-year head coaches and first-year general managers don't usually get fired. This team can either be bad with an eye toward progress or be bad while spinning their wheels in the mud.
Tunsil moving to his eventual position is evidence of the former.