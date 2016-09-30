Around the NFL

Dolphins rookie Laremy Tunsil gets action at left tackle

Published: Sep 30, 2016 at 01:46 AM

Pressure can sometimes create diamonds, but it also produced something else coming out of Miami's *Thursday Night Football* loss to the Bengals in Cincinnati.

After a week of hearing coach Adam Gase suggest that he'd bench players who weren't performing up to par, and after eight total lineup changes coming into Thursday's game, the result was largely the same. The one benefit? First-round pick Laremy Tunsil getting an early look at left tackle.

"I've been playing left tackle all my life, so it was good," Tunsil said, via The Palm Beach Post. "We did some walk-throughs, got some reps there and went against the defense in warm-ups. It was nice."

Unlike Byron Maxwell giving way to Dolphins project corner Tony Lippett, this handoff at left tackle was due to an injury to Branden Albert (sprained ankle).

"It wasn't chaotic at all," Tunsil said.

While it makes more sense to sandwich your best five into place, which is why Tunsil was playing guard to begin with, it wouldn't be surprising to see the team start making some more large-scale changes across the board. As the great Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald put it Thursday night, Gase has already made clear that first-year head coaches and first-year general managers don't usually get fired. This team can either be bad with an eye toward progress or be bad while spinning their wheels in the mud.

Tunsil moving to his eventual position is evidence of the former.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel urges Tua Tagovailoa to apply 'whooping' vs. Ravens to winning AFC East

In a disastrous loss to the Ravens, the Dolphins did not lose their chance to become AFC East champions, which was a message and goal set forth before the game went final.
news

Georgia All-American TE Brock Bowers announces intention to enter 2024 NFL Draft

Georgia All-America tight end Brock Bowers announced he intends to forgo an additional season of eligibility and enter the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

League sends video to teams regarding players with ineligible numbers reporting as eligible 

The NFL on Tuesday sent a memo to clubs regarding players reporting as eligible, NFL Network Insiders Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported. 
news

Jonathan Gannon: 'No doubt' Kyler Murray is Cardinals' franchise QB

Heading into the regular-season finale, Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon says there's "no doubt" quarterback Kyler Murray is his starting signal-caller beyond this season.
news

Panthers' David Tepper fined $300K for unacceptable conduct; owner says he regrets behavior

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper on Tuesday was fined $300,000 for unacceptable conduct during Sunday's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
news

RB Dalvin Cook, Jets mutually agree to part ways 

Four-time Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook and the New York Jets have mutually agreed to part ways, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per Cook's agency. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Jan. 2

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Best moment to stream on NFL+ from each Week 17 game of 2023 season

NFL.com breaks down the best moments to stream on NFL+ from each Week 17 game of the 2023 season.
news

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick says focus for season finale is on Jets, not future in New England

As the New England Patriots (4-12) prepare for their season finale against the New York Jets, Bill Belichick is taking it one week at a time with his team -- and not focused on the status of his coaching future.
news

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett rips rumor that he refused to be backup in Week 17 vs. Seahawks

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett has fired back at the suggestion that he refused to be the backup quarterback last week. Speaking from the locker room on Tuesday, Pickett said he was inactive during Sunday's win over the Seattle Seahawks because he wasn't medically cleared.
news

DeMeco Ryans ahead of win-and-in Week 18: Texans, Colts 'completely different' teams from Week 2 bout 

Saturday night's win-and-in matchup between the 9-7 Houston Texans and 9-7 Indianapolis Colts is a rematch of a division tilt that took place all the way back in Week 2. Texans HC DeMeco Ryans said on Monday that the two clubs are "completely different" from September.
news

'Healthy' Derek Carr hitting stride as Saints push for spot in NFC playoffs

The New Orleans Saints continue to cling to their postseason chances ahead of Week 18's bout with the Atlanta Falcons, thanks to the play of their defense and recent run from quarterback Derek Carr.