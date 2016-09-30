Dolphins rookie Laremy Tunsil gets action at left tackle

While it makes more sense to sandwich your best five into place, which is why Tunsil was playing guard to begin with, it wouldn't be surprising to see the team start making some more large-scale changes across the board. As the great Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald put it Thursday night, Gase has already made clear that first-year head coaches and first-year general managers don't usually get fired. This team can either be bad with an eye toward progress or be bad while spinning their wheels in the mud.