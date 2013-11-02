Dolphins' Richie Incognito has not been investigated by NFLPA

Published: Nov 02, 2013 at 11:37 AM

The NFL Players Association released a statement Saturday, obtained by NFL Media's Jeff Darlington, that said no investigation has been launched into Richie Incognito or other Miami Dolphins players into the situation surrounding Jonathan Martin.

"We have an obligation to protect and support all of our members," the statement read. "We take official investigations very seriously and in this case, we have not launched an investigation into Richie Incognito or other players in Miami. The NFLPA believes that management has an obligation to ensure a safe and professional workplace and we will continue to be in close touch with our player leaders and all players involved as the information develops."

Darlington reported Friday that Martin expects to be away from the team for several weeks while working through personal issues. He left the team this week after an emotional breakdown stemming from a cafeteria prank.

ESPN reported Friday that Incognito was under review by the NFLPA for his alleged role in the prank that prompted Martin to leave the team.

Incognito and Martin exchanged text messages Friday that Darlington relayed on NFL Network's "NFL Total Access," and Martin told Incognito: "Yeah, I'm good man. It's insane bro, but just know I don't blame you guys at all. It's just the culture around football, and the locker room got to me a little."

NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith was slated to visit the Dolphins on Friday as part of his regular visits, but since the players had the day off, the trip was rescheduled, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday. When Smith visits, one topic will be the Martin situation, according to a union source. The NFLPA has reached out to people close to Martin to begin learning about the matter.

UPDATE: The Dolphinsreleased the following statement Sunday morning regarding Martin's situation:

"The Miami Dolphins, including Coach Joe Philbin and Jonathan's teammates, have been in communication with Jonathan and his family since his departure from the club and continue to be in contact. Our primary concern for Jonathan is his overall health and well-being. As an organization, we take any accusations of player misconduct seriously. The notion of bullying is based on speculation and has not been presented to us as a concern from Jonathan or anyone else internally. The reports that the NFLPA is investigating our players are inaccurate. Additionally, the NFL offered its assistance during this time, which we appreciated and gladly accepted. We will continue to make Jonathan's health and well-being a focus as we do with all of our players."

