Dolphins reward Incognito for his good play, behavior

The Richie Incognito experiment in Miami went off without incident in 2010, and now the offensive lineman once voted as one of the NFL's dirtiest players has a new contract to show for it.
The team came to terms with Incognito on a three-year deal on Thursday, the *Palm Beach Post* reported, citing a league source. The financial terms are not yet known.
Incognito was a rock on the Dolphins' offensive line last season, starting 14 games at left guard and two at center, and could be in line to take over the center job on a full-time basis from the inconsistent Joe Berger.
Incognito was flagged for just three penalties and no personal fouls, a huge improvement when compared to his sometimes unruly behavior while with the St. Louis Rams.