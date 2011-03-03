Dolphins reward Incognito for his good play, behavior

Published: Mar 03, 2011 at 04:19 PM

The Richie Incognito experiment in Miami went off without incident in 2010, and now the offensive lineman once voted as one of the NFL's dirtiest players has a new contract to show for it.

The team came to terms with Incognito on a three-year deal on Thursday, the *Palm Beach Post* reported, citing a league source. The financial terms are not yet known.

Incognito was a rock on the Dolphins' offensive line last season, starting 14 games at left guard and two at center, and could be in line to take over the center job on a full-time basis from the inconsistent Joe Berger.

Incognito was flagged for just three penalties and no personal fouls, a huge improvement when compared to his sometimes unruly behavior while with the St. Louis Rams.

