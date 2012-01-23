Dolphins reportedly interested in Peyton Manning if available

Published: Jan 23, 2012 at 03:23 AM

By all accounts, one of the Miami Dolphins' top offseason priorities is to upgrade at quarterback, either through free agency or the draft.

The Miami Herald reported Monday, citing two people with direct knowledge of the team's plans, that the Dolphins would prefer the former route to the latter, with the ultimate goal of landing Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning -- provided the future Hall of Famer becomes a free agent and is medically cleared to play.

Look west, Dolphins faithful

'Fins fans want to know if new coach Joe Philbin will be any better than the guys before him. Jeff Darlington explains how the resurgent 49ers offer hope. **More ...**

Manning, who missed the entire 2011 season after undergoing neck surgery in September, could become a free agent if the Colts elect not to exercise a $28 million roster bonus he's due by March 8.

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross didn't discuss Manning, but he told reporters Monday that "I'm looking for a franchise quarterback."

"That's the highest thing on our agenda," Ross said, according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

According to the Herald, other options for the Dolphins could include Green Bay Packers backup quarterback Matt Flynn, who'll be a free agent, or a draft trade for Baylor quarterback Robert Griffin III.

Newly hired Dolphins coach Joe Philbin, formerly the Packers' offensive coordinator, worked with Flynn throughout the entirety of the four-year veteran's career in Green Bay.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Niners RB Christian McCaffrey suffered mild calf strain, will miss Week 18 vs. Rams

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey suffered a mild calf strain and will miss the regular-season finale against the Rams, head coach Kyle Shanahan announced on Monday.
news

Lions coach Dan Campbell moving on from controversial Cowboys loss: 'I've got controlled fury'

Two days after his Lions lost to the Cowboys thanks in part to a controversial penalty on a two-point conversion, Dan Campbell is ready to move on to the Vikings in Week 18 and then the playoffs. 
news

Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 18 of 2023 NFL season

NFL.com breaks down the playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Dolphins OLB Bradley Chubb has torn ACL, out for remainder of 2023 season

Miami Dolphins pass rusher Bradley Chubb suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.