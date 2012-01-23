Dolphins reportedly interested in Peyton Manning if available

By all accounts, one of the Miami Dolphins' top offseason priorities is to upgrade at quarterback, either through free agency or the draft.
The Miami Herald reported Monday, citing two people with direct knowledge of the team's plans, that the Dolphins would prefer the former route to the latter, with the ultimate goal of landing Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning -- provided the future Hall of Famer becomes a free agent and is medically cleared to play.
Manning, who missed the entire 2011 season after undergoing neck surgery in September, could become a free agent if the Colts elect not to exercise a $28 million roster bonus he's due by March 8.
Dolphins owner Stephen Ross didn't discuss Manning, but he told reporters Monday that "I'm looking for a franchise quarterback."
According to the Herald, other options for the Dolphins could include Green Bay Packers backup quarterback Matt Flynn, who'll be a free agent, or a draft trade for Baylor quarterback Robert Griffin III.
Newly hired Dolphins coach Joe Philbin, formerly the Packers' offensive coordinator, worked with Flynn throughout the entirety of the four-year veteran's career in Green Bay.