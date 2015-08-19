Around the NFL

Dolphins remove first-round WR Parker from PUP

Published: Aug 19, 2015 at 01:21 AM
Kevin Patra

The Miami Dolphins activated rookie receiver DeVante Parker from the active/physically unable to perform list Wednesday morning.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the move is more procedural than anything and the timetable for a recovery doesn't change.

Since the rookie underwent foot surgery in June, the timetable has always been to have the first-round pick back by Week 1, Rapoport reported at the time.

Parker's agent has trumpeted his client's progress throughout the offseason, saying last month "everything is perfect" with the wideout's recovery.

The 6-foot-3 pass-catcher stood out early in offseason workouts, prior to the surgery. He was reportedly seen "slowly" jogging for the first time on Monday.

Getting Parker back for Week 1 to help stretch the field and provide a dynamic playmaker would be a big boon for Ryan Tannehill.

The Dolphins also announced that safety Don Jones came off the PUP list.

