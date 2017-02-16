Around the NFL

Dolphins release defensive end Mario Williams

Published: Feb 16, 2017 at 05:20 AM
Marc Sessler

The Miami Dolphins have seen enough of Mario Williams.

The team on Thursday released the veteran defensive end, while also parting ways with defensive tackle Earl Mitchell and cornerback Ifo Ekpre-Olomu.

The dumping of Williams comes as little surprise after the 32-year-old pass rusher recorded just 1.5 sacks during a campaign that saw him critiqued by former defensive play-caller Vance Joseph as a veteran who needed to "play harder."

Set to cost Miami a whopping $10.5 million in 2017, Williams' departure will save the team $8.5 million in salary-cap room. Mitchell's release, meanwhile, will take another $4 million off the books.

It's fair to wonder where Williams goes from here. After flaming out in Miami and Buffalo, the edge rusher feels destined for a one-year pact with a team willing to take a chance on a player who operated as a headache in Buffalo in 2015 before vanishing in Miami last season. He's a far cry from the starry talent Houston made the No. 1 overall pick in the 2006 NFL Draft.

Miami's defensive front still includes Cameron Wake, the ageless terror who mowed down signal-callers to the tune of 11.5 sacks last autumn. Wake is joined by Ndamukong Suh, but fellow lineman Andre Branch becomes a free agent in March.

After trimming costs and dumping dead weight, look for the Dolphins to add a pass-rusher or two who will be asked to do what Williams couldn't in 2016.

