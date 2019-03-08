Around the NFL

Dolphins release Danny Amendola after one season

Published: Mar 08, 2019 at 08:20 AM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

Danny Amendola's Miami vacation lasted less than one calendar year.

The Dolphins released the 33-year-old receiver on Friday, a source told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Miami later confirmed the move.

Amendola, a longtime Patriots wideout, joined Miami on a two-year, $12 million deal in March 2018, but couldn't replicate with Ryan Tannehill and Brock Osweiler the production or success he had with Tom Brady in New England.

In one season with the 'Fins, Amendola caught 59 balls for 575 yards and just one score in 15 games.

The slot receiver will count nothing against Miami's cap in 2019, while thanks to Amendola's release, the Dolphins will save $6 million.

Potential landing spots for Amendola include obvious reunions with Bill Belichick in New England and Adam Gase in New York.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow compares Arrowhead Stadium noise to college road games in SEC

Don't expect Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow to be phased by the crowd noise at Arrowhead Stadium during Sunday's AFC Championship Game. Burrow told reporters that he's endured plenty of hostile environments playing in the SEC.
news

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase: 'Les Miles told me I couldn't play receiver'

Bengals rookie wideout Ja'Marr Chase once received a heap-full of motivation from former LSU coach Les Miles. Asked Wednesday ahead of the AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs how he approaches someone telling him he can't do something, Chase offered an anecdote from his high school recruitment.
news

Giants GM Joe Schoen backs Daniel Jones in intro presser; John Mara nixes Deshaun Watson trade talk

The Giants' new general manager isn't planning on shaking up the quarterback position, at least not right away. Joe Schoen spoke on two critical areas for the G-Men in a news conference Wednesday: quarterback Daniel Jones and the salary cap.
news

Eagles guard Brandon Brooks announces retirement after 10 seasons

Eagles' three-time Pro Bowl guard Brandon Brooks is retiring after 10 NFL seasons. The 32-year-old announced his decision Wednesday, saying goodbye to Philly, where he's played since 2016.
news

Vikings finalize deal with Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as new general manager

What was expected is now reality in Minneapolis. The Minnesota Vikings have finalized a deal with Browns executive Kwesi Adofo-Mensah to make him their next general manager.
news

Packers LT David Bakhtiari says he has no long-term concerns about knee injury

David Bakhtiari﻿ played just 27 snaps in 2021 while dealing with a knee injury that kept him out of the Packers' season-ending loss to the 49ers on Sunday.
news

Bills coach Sean McDermott will replay overtime loss to Chiefs 'in my mind and in my gut for years'

No one in Buffalo will be getting over Sunday's 42-36 overtime loss to Kansas City anytime soon. Bills coach Sean McDermott said  that allowing ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ to drive for the game-tying field goal in 13 seconds will torment him for some time.
news

Rob Gronkowski says he'd choose to retire if forced into decision 'right now'

Rob Gronkowski gives his initial thoughts on retirement after just completing his 11th NFL season.
news

Falcons TE Lee Smith retires after 11 seasons, set to become youth mentor

Tight end Lee Smith, who played for the Buffalo Bills, Oakland Raiders and Atlanta Falcons, is retiring from the league and is now set to be a youth mentor at the Triple F Elite Sports Training performance center that he's opening in Knoxville, Tennessee. 
news

NFL community reacts to Sean Payton stepping down

Sean Payton surprised many when he stepped down as head coach of the New Orleans Saints after 15 seasons and subsequently drew plenty of appreciation from those in the NFL world and beyond. 
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Tuesday, Jan. 25

Wide receiver Josh Gordon cleared waivers and, as expected, the Chiefs are bringing him back to their practice squad, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on what lies ahead: 'Everything is on the table'

While last offseason was one rife with Aaron Rodgers' disharmony with the Packers' front office, the 2022 offseason promises to be more cordial as the QB weighs retirement, explores the potential of being traded, or remaining with the Packers and perhaps signing an extension with the only franchise he's ever called home. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW