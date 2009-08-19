Dolphins release CB Green; rookies Smith, Davis will vie for starting job

Published: Aug 19, 2009 at 12:36 PM

The Miami Dolphins released veteran cornerback Eric Green on Wednesday, leaving rookies Sean Smith and Vontae Davis to contend for a starting job.

Green had been a disappointment in training camp, so the team terminated his contract. He signed with the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent in March after spending four seasons with the Arizona Cardinals.

Training camp blog

NFL.com senior analyst

Pat Kirwan spent time at Dolphins training camp, observing that Sean Smith was ahead of Vontae Davis in the competition between rookie cornerbacks. More ...

Smith, who has been practicing with the Dolphins' first-team defense, made an interception in Monday's preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Davis, Miami's first-round draft choice in April, was flagged for three penalties in the game.

The Dolphins want a replacement for starter Andre' Goodman, who signed with the Denver Broncos during the offseason.

Green didn't remain unemployed for long. Citing league sources, NFL Network's Jason La Canfora reports that Green agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers, who need cornerback depth after losing Walt Harris to a season-ending knee injury.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

