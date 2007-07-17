Dolphins release Campbell

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) -The Miami Dolphins released wide receiver Kelly Campbell on Friday, three weeks before the start of training camp.
Campbell hasn't played a regular-season game since 2004 because of leg problems, yet he said earlier this offseason that the quadricep injury sustained during Miami's training camp a year ago that kept him out for all of 2006 was no longer bothersome. The Dolphins re-signed him as a free agent in March.
Campbell caught 57 passes over a three-year span (2002-04) with the Minnesota Vikings, averaging 18.6 yards per catch and scoring eight touchdowns.