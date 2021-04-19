Dolphins receiving calls from teams interested in pick No. 6 in 2021 NFL Draft

Miami's pre-draft activity might not be finished just yet.

The Dolphins, participants in two trades involving first-round picks in the lead-up to this month's talent selection, have received calls from teams looking to trade up to the sixth-overall pick, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Miami is considering such a move out of the spot, Rapoport added.

This year's draft has already had a bit of exciting and somewhat unusual pick-swapping near the top of its opening round. Miami initially owned the No. 3 pick not because of its own performance (barely missing the playoffs landed them at 18th overall), but because of the horrid year that 2020 was for the Texans, who had sent their 2021 first-rounder to Miami for tackle ﻿Laremy Tunsil﻿ two years ago. Last month, Miami then sent that pick to San Francisco for a trio of first-round picks, including San Francisco's 2021 first, which was 12th overall.

Shortly after the deal with San Francisco, the Philadelphia Eagles got involved, moving back from sixth overall to 12th in a deal with Miami, completing a maneuvering effort that picked up future selections and kept the Dolphins within the top six. It appears as if Dolphins general manager Chris Grier remains interested in leveraging his team's position to acquire even more capital, provided the right offer is presented to Miami.

The Dolphins' move out of three signaled a commitment to ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿, essentially taking them out of the quarterback derby and cementing 2021 as Tagovailoa's season. With quarterback continuing to rise in popularity (i.e., Mac Jones' rocket-like ascension from mid-to-late first round pick to potentially third overall), the demand for a high pick has also increased. Miami has already capitalized on such a desire once in its trade with San Francisco. Should another QB-needy team find an attractive prospect available at six, the Dolphins might just be on the move again.