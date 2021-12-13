Dolphins RB Phillip Lindsay tests positive for COVID-19; all three Miami RBs on reserve/COVID-19 list

Miami Dolphins running back Phillip Lindsay is joining his backfield mates on the reserve/COVID-19 list, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday.

Lindsay tested positive for COVID-19, Pelissero added.

The Dolphins previously placed Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed on the reserve/COVID-19 list late last week after positive tests. With Lindsay joining them, Miami currently doesn't have any running backs on the active roster. The trio's status for Sunday's game against the New York Jets is in doubt.

Miami had a bye in Week 14.

Lindsay, Gaskin and Ahmed are all vaccinated, which means they have a chance to "test out" of protocols with two negatives before Sunday, Pelissero reported.

Veteran Duke Johnson and rookie Gerrid Doaks are on the practice squad and could be called up if the trio isn't cleared to face Gang Green.

Miami also worked out veteran free-agent Lamar Miller on Monday, per NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe.