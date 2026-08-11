Dolphins RB De'Von Achane 'ready' for expanded role as centerpiece of offense
Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane rushes for 83 yards and added 29 receiving yards in Week 17 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
In his first three years, Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane shared the spotlight with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. With both the veterans gone, Achane is the clear alpha on Bobby Slowik’s offense.
The 24-year-old, armed with a new four-year, $64 million extension, isn’t shying away from the added responsibility of carrying the Dolphins offense.
“It’s great,” Achane said Monday via the South Florida Sun Sentinel. “I feel like I’m ready for it. That’s kind of something that you look for, that a team wants of you, and I feel like I’m ready to do it.”
From the moment general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and head coach Jeff Hafley took over the operation in Miami, they pointed to Achane as a foundational building block. They put their money where their mouth was with the extension. Now they expect the speedy Achane to prove them correct.
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“Achane is a dynamic player,” Hafley said. “I think he’s one of the best at his position in the game, whether it’s in the backfield or catching the ball from the backfield, lining up as a wide receiver, wherever we put him, so I’m excited about that.”
Last year, Achane earned his first Pro Bowl, rushing for 1,350 yards, the third-most ever by a Dolphins running back in a single season, eight rushing scores and led the NFL with 5.7 yards per carry. The dual threat added 488 receiving yards and four TD catches on 67 receptions.
Miami has significant questions about its weapons around new quarterback Malik Willis. The WR room is an amalgam of questions, with third-round rookies Caleb Douglas and Chris Bell(returning from injury) potentially earning significant roles. Tight end Greg Dulcich profiles for a big role, but has an extensive injury history. He’s backed up by rookies Will Kacmarek and Seydou Traore.
With the rampant unknown throughout the offense, expect Achane to see the ball a ton, particularly early in the season. Despite the uncertainty, the RB is ready to plow forward.
“It’s the same thing. Nothing changes,” Achane said. “I feel like, when you try to change stuff, it kind of sort of doesn’t go your way. But if you keep doing what you’re doing, keep doing what’s right and what’s good for you, it kind of falls in place.”