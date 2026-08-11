Dolphins RB De'Von Achane 'ready' for expanded role as centerpiece of offense

In his first three years, Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane shared the spotlight with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. With both the veterans gone, Achane is the clear alpha on Bobby Slowik’s offense.

The 24-year-old, armed with a new four-year, $64 million extension, isn’t shying away from the added responsibility of carrying the Dolphins offense.

“It’s great,” Achane said Monday via the South Florida Sun Sentinel. “I feel like I’m ready for it. That’s kind of something that you look for, that a team wants of you, and I feel like I’m ready to do it.”

From the moment general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and head coach Jeff Hafley took over the operation in Miami, they pointed to Achane as a foundational building block. They put their money where their mouth was with the extension. Now they expect the speedy Achane to prove them correct.