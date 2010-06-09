Dolphins' RB Brown a risk-reward option in fantasy football drafts

M.F.: Honestly, my strategies can be different from one draft to the next. But the one thing I always do is take at least one running back in the first two rounds. By the end of Round 5, I typically have a quarterback, two running backs and two wide receivers. Of course, the flow of the draft could alter that in different cases. In the NFL.com Fantasy Magazine draft, for example, quarterbacks came off the board fast and furious. Since I didn't want to reach for a signal-caller, I loaded up on running backs and wide receivers. In the first five rounds, I landed Ray Rice, Cedric Benson, Reggie Wayne, Roddy White and Chad Ochocinco. I even grabbed a tight end, Tony Gonzalez, before eventually taking one of my favorite sleepers, Kevin Kolb, in Round 7. One round later, I took a chance on Ben Roethlisberger. I'll be in great shape at quarterback if Kolb pans out, but he's no Aaron Rodgers. When I do mock drafts, I like to fool around with different strategies to see what the final roster looks like if, say, I take a quarterback in Round 1 or wait on a running back until Round 3. NFL.com will soon have mock drafts available, so I would practice different strategies throughout the summer and see what works best based on the final results.