Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa (thumb) downgraded to doubtful vs. Jets

﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ has been downgraded to doubtful on the Dolphins official injury report vs. the New York Jets, the team announced Saturday.

Tagovailoa jammed his left thumb in Wednesday's practice and had since been listed as questionable after being a limited participant since sustaining the injury. The rookie quarterback is unlikely to play on Sunday given the new designation.

In Tagovailoa's absence, ﻿Ryan Fitzpatrick﻿ will return to the starting lineup for the Dolphins.

Fitzpatrick started the first six games of the season as the Dolphins QB but was benched for the No. 5 overall pick coming off their bye week. The Dolphins went 3-3 with Fitzpatrick at the helm and quickly became playoff contenders as Tagovailoa won his first three games as the starter.

The Dolphins' winning streak came to an end last Sunday in a game where Fitzpatrick finished the afternoon for Tagovailoa, a decision made by head coach Brian Flores. The Dolphins' loss to the Broncos was sealed by an interception thrown by Fitzpatrick late in the fourth quarter.

In the seven games he has appeared in this season, Fitzpatrick, 38, has thrown for 1,652 yards for ten touchdowns and eight interceptions.