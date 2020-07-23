Around the NFL

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa 'ready to go' as training camp nears

Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Tua Tagovailoa won't be able to convince most of the football world he's fully healed from his gruesome hip injury until he proves it on an NFL field.

Before he can do that, he has to convince himself he's 100 percent back to his old self. Tagovailoa is already working on that sale.

"I'd say I'm ready to go," he told USA Today. "It's kind of those things where you start getting the itch to get back out on the field, to be able to compete. It's going to be a new setting, so that's what's even more exciting."

Tagovailoa got an early start to acclimating to the new setting, receiving early access to the Dolphins' facility amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic because he's a player who is still rehabbing an injury. That has allowed him to get comfortable quicker than most of the rest of his fellow rookies, which could end up being crucial if Tagovailoa has his eyes on opening the 2020 season as Miami's starting quarterback.

Getting there will require him trusting his body and leaning on what pushed him to the fifth-overall pick of the 2020 draft. It might also require some humility, something that shouldn't be too difficult for Tagovailoa to drum up.

"I think the way I stay myself is, I just go out there and do whatever I can to help the team," Tagovailoa said. "If helping the team looks like me being on the sideline and telling (Ryan Fitzpatrick) what I've seen, then that's what it is. Or whoever the quarterback is out there."

It's fair to expect Miami to proceed full speed ahead with Tagovailoa penciled in as QB1. But if for whatever reason -- amid a pandemic, there are plenty more legitimate reasons than usual -- Tagovailoa isn't quite ready to pilot the franchise, he'll have a Sunday driver with a flair for a little excitement behind him in Fitzpatrick. Tagovailoa is appreciative of Fitzpatrick's experience and assistance, even if he is essentially replacing the veteran.

"I have much respect for a guy like that," Tagovailoa said. "The way he takes care of his body, the way he takes care of things off the field. He's a coach in the meeting rooms for the offensive line, the receivers. I mean, he has the mindset of a coach but the heart of player. He plays like a player but the way he thinks, he thinks like a coach. Being able to be under someone like that and learn under someone like him, I really think you can only go up with your game."

Time will tell how much it helps Tagovailoa, but we can be sure of one thing: He's happy to be focused not on his hip, but on football.

LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson is shown in action in the first half of an NCAA football game against Alabama Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
news

Vikings sign first-round picks Justin Jefferson, Jeff Gladney

The Minnesota Vikings' first-round picks are now under contract. WR Justin Jefferson and CB Jeff Gladney signed their rookie contracts Thursday.
NFL not expected to require players to wear face shields
news

NFL not expected to require players to wear face shields

The NFL is expected to recommend use of the newly introduced Oakley Mouth Shield, but is not expected to require use of it on the field.
Team virtual work could continue indefinitely if no deal between NFL, NFLPA
news

Team virtual work could continue indefinitely if no deal between NFL, NFLPA

Training camps are scheduled to begin next week across the NFL, but a failure by the NFL and NFLPA to reach a deal could extend virtual work indefinitely, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
Kansas City Chiefs' Tyreek Hill runs against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
news

Tyreek Hill: Chiefs eyeing seven Super Bowl titles, chasing Jordan

Tyreek Hill and the Kansas City Chiefs aren't shy about talking about becoming the next NFL dynasty. During an interview on ESPN, Hill suggested the Chiefs are shooting for seven championships. 
Washington will go by 'Washington Football Team' until further notice
news

Washington will go by 'Washington Football Team' until further notice

The Washington NFL franchise will go by a new name until further notice: the Washington Football Team. Washington's name change, announced by the team on Thursday, is only temporary as the franchise attempts to rebrand its image.
Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy agrees to rookie deal
news

Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy agrees to rookie deal

The trove of first-round pick signing their rookie deals continues. Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy is the latest to agree to his deal Thursday. Ian Rapoport reports the four-year, fully guaranteed contract is worth $15.192 million with an $8.61 million signing bonus.
Cowboys agree to terms with first-round WR CeeDee Lamb
news

Cowboys agree to terms with first-round WR CeeDee Lamb

Dallas' newest No. 88 has reached an agreement on his first contract. The Cowboys and receiver CeeDee Lamb have agreed to terms on a four-year contract worth $14.01 million.
Thielen 'excited' about Vikings' WR depth after Diggs trade
news

Thielen 'excited' about Vikings' WR depth after Diggs trade

The Vikings' trade of Stefon Diggs this offseason left Adam Thielen and a bunch of question marks in Minnesota's receiver room. Thielen explains why he believes the group could surprise in 2020.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady #12 on May 11, 2020. (Photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
news

Tom Brady reports to Bucs' facility today for COVID-19 test

Tom Brady reported for duty in Tampa. The new Buccaneers quarterback arrived for the first time at the team's facility Thursday morning. Per protocol set forth from the NFL and NFLPA, the first days of players reporting are simply to take COVID-19 tests.
Brown doesn't want to retire, demands NFL finishes investigation
news

Brown doesn't want to retire, demands NFL finishes investigation

Just days after claiming his retirement, Antonio Brown said he is not retired and wants the NFL to conclude its ongoing investigation on the free-agent wideout. 
Chase Young signs rookie contract with Washington
news

Chase Young signs rookie contract with Washington

Chase Young, the top defender selected in the 2020 NFL Draft at No. 2 overall, signed his rookie contract Thursday morning.
