Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa leads Pro Bowl Games voting by fans

Published: Dec 07, 2022 at 03:44 PM

Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, with 138,390 votes, leads all players in balloting for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games Vote presented by Castrol.

Minnesota wide receiver Justin Jefferson (137,826 votes) ranks second overall, while Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes (133,607 votes), Miami wide receiver Tyreek Hill (132,100) and Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce (131,378) round out the top five.

Three of the top five vote-getters -- Tagovailoa, Jefferson and Mahomes -- are age 27 or younger while eight first- or second-year players currently lead their conference in votes received at their respective positions.

The Minnesota Vikings lead all clubs in total votes received. The San Francisco 49ers, Miami Dolphins, Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs round out the current top five.

Fans can support their favorite players by voting for them to be named to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games roster, which features the league's top 88 stars. Those who vote via www.nfl.com/pro-bowl-games/vote can also enter for a chance to win a trip to Super Bowl LVII courtesy of Castrol.

Pro Bowl Games Vote presented by Castrol will continue online and on web-enabled mobile phones at www.nfl.com/pro-bowl-games/vote or on club sites until Thursday, Dec. 15. Fans can vote as often as they would like.

Fans can also vote directly on Twitter during the final two weeks (Dec.1-15) of Pro Bowl Games Vote. To cast a Twitter vote, fans should tweet the first and last name of the player, the player's official Twitter handle, or a hashtag including the player's first and last name. All three of these methods must include the hashtag #ProBowlVote. Voting via Twitter is an additional method of voting to the online ballot at www.nfl.com/pro-bowl-games/vote, which will be available throughout the entire voting period.

Roster selections are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group's vote counts one-third toward determining the 88 Pro Bowl players. NFL players and coaches will cast their votes on Friday, Dec. 16.

The NFL is the only sports league that combines voting by fans, coaches and players to determine its top athlete teams. It was also the first professional sports league to offer online all-star voting in 1995.

The 2023 Pro Bowl Games presented by Verizon will be a week-long celebration of AFC vs. NFC competitions featuring a new format that spotlights Flag football. Fans can now buy tickets to see all the action in person on Sunday, Feb. 5, at Allegiant Stadium and catch the NFL's biggest and brightest stars representing their team, city and conference. Ticketholders will be able to witness all the impressive player feats live, including epic seven-on-seven Flag football games between the league's best players, exciting Pro Bowl Skills and a major musical performance. Sunday's events will also be televised from 3:00 p.m. -- 6:00 p.m. ET on ESPN and ABC.

Visit probowl.com/tickets to buy tickets, which start as low as $35.

AFC & NFC LEADING VOTE-GETTERS BY POSITION

Table inside Article
Pos.Conf.Name, TeamVotesPos.Conf.Name, TeamVotes
QBAFCTua Tagovailoa, Dolphins138,390DEAFCMyles Garrett, Browns92,069
QBNFCJalen Hurts, Eagles107,990DENFCNick Bosa, 49ers118,951
RBAFCDerrick Henry, Titans114,502DTAFCChris Jones, Chiefs92,849
RBNFCSaquon Barkley, Giants122,295DTNFCJavon Hargrave, Eagles70,099
FBAFCAlec Ingold, Dolphins98,467OLBAFCMatthew Judon, Patriots92,023
FBNFCKyle Juszczyk, 49ers125,305OLBNFCMicah Parsons, Cowboys100,442
WRAFCTyreek Hill, Dolphins132,100ILBAFCNick Bolton, Chiefs68,472
WRNFCJustin Jefferson, Vikings137,826ILBNFCJordyn Brooks, Seahawks69,109
TEAFCTravis Kelce, Chiefs131,378CBAFCSauce Gardner, Jets68,435
TENFCT.J. Hockenson, Vikings109,781CBNFCTariq Woolen, Seahawks89,085
TAFCTerron Armstead, Dolphins21,826SSAFCDerwin James, Chargers88,806
TNFCTrent Williams, 49ers34,265SSNFCBudda Baker, Cardinals68,962
GAFCKevin Zeitler, Ravens40,709FSAFCMinkah Fitzpatrick, Steelers87,131
GNFCZack Martin, Cowboys39,218FSNFCTyrann Mathieu, Saints44,674
CAFCCreed Humphrey, Chiefs54,157PAFCRyan Stonehouse, Titans39,023
CNFCJason Kelce, Eagles78,619PNFCJohnny Hekker, Panthers61,995
KAFCJustin Tucker, Ravens90,117STAFCMatthew Slater, Patriots25,046
KNFCRyan Succop, Buccaneers54,715STNFCKris Boyd, Vikings26,539
RSAFCIsiah Pacheco, Chiefs58,884LSAFCBlake Ferguson, Dolphins21,953
RSNFCKene Nwangwu, Vikings55,553LSNFCAndrew DePaola, Vikings28,120

