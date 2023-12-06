Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa leads 2024 Pro Bowl Games voting by fans

NEW YORK -- Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, with 59,680 votes, leads all players in balloting for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games Vote presented by Verizon.

Houston rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud (44,095 votes) ranks second overall, while San Francisco running back Christian McCaffrey (43,331), Miami wide receiver Tyreek Hill (39,928) and Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce (38,720) round out the top five.

The San Francisco 49ers lead all clubs in total votes received, followed by the Miami Dolphins, Dallas Cowboys, Baltimore ravens and Philadelphia Eagles.

For the first time in three years, the National Football League will return to Orlando to celebrate the league's best players at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games presented by Verizon. Just like in past years, the Pro Bowl Games provides fans with an unmatched opportunity to vote for their favorite players to compete in a multi-day AFC versus NFC competition, featuring Pro Bowl Skills and culminating in an action-packed flag football game, led by head coaches Peyton and Eli Manning.

The 2024 Pro Bowl Games, hosted in partnership with Florida Citrus Sports, Orange County and the City of Orlando, will be a multi-day AFC versus NFC competition culminating on Sunday, Feb. 4 at Camping World Stadium. Fans can visit ProBowl.com/tickets to buy tickets, which start as low as $45, for Sunday's event, which will also be televised from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, Disney XD, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

In addition to Sunday's event, ESPN will air the Pro Bowl Skills Show live from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 1. A made-for-TV event, the Pro Bowl Skills Show will feature the NFL's top players participating in unique competitions that showcase their on-field and off-field skills. The 2024 Pro Bowl Games will feature new and fan-favorite skills, with cumulative scoring leading up to flag football on Sunday.

For more information on The Pro Bowl Games, visit NFL.com/pro-bowl-games/event-info/. Fans can stay tuned for additional details on the all-star competition in the coming weeks.

On Location, the official hospitality partner of the NFL, will offer guests elevated hospitality packages for a one-of-a-kind experience at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games, including field access throughout the game, access to closed practice sessions, player introductions and premium seating to the game. Fans interested in tickets and hospitality packages can visit On Location's website at OnLocationExp.com/probowl.

Fans can vote as often as they would like to send the league's best players at each position to Orlando for the Pro Bowl Games until Monday, Dec. 25 across a variety of platforms, including:

ProBowl.com/Vote

On club sites (i.e., https://www.newyorkjets.com/pro-bowl-games/vote)

Social voting — During the final two weeks of voting (Dec. 11 – Dec. 25), fans can vote directly on "X" (formerly Twitter) by tweeting the first and last name of the player, tagging the player's official Twitter handle or creating a hashtag including the player's first and last name. All three of these methods must include the hashtag: #ProBowlVote. During the final two days (Dec. 24 – Dec. 25), social votes will count as double.