Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa leads 2024 Pro Bowl Games voting by fans

Published: Dec 06, 2023 at 04:20 PM

NEW YORK -- Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, with 59,680 votes, leads all players in balloting for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games Vote presented by Verizon.

Houston rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud (44,095 votes) ranks second overall, while San Francisco running back Christian McCaffrey (43,331), Miami wide receiver Tyreek Hill (39,928) and Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce (38,720) round out the top five.

The San Francisco 49ers lead all clubs in total votes received, followed by the Miami Dolphins, Dallas Cowboys, Baltimore ravens and Philadelphia Eagles.

For the first time in three years, the National Football League will return to Orlando to celebrate the league's best players at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games presented by Verizon. Just like in past years, the Pro Bowl Games provides fans with an unmatched opportunity to vote for their favorite players to compete in a multi-day AFC versus NFC competition, featuring Pro Bowl Skills and culminating in an action-packed flag football game, led by head coaches Peyton and Eli Manning.

The 2024 Pro Bowl Games, hosted in partnership with Florida Citrus Sports, Orange County and the City of Orlando, will be a multi-day AFC versus NFC competition culminating on Sunday, Feb. 4 at Camping World Stadium. Fans can visit ProBowl.com/tickets to buy tickets, which start as low as $45, for Sunday's event, which will also be televised from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, Disney XD, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

In addition to Sunday's event, ESPN will air the Pro Bowl Skills Show live from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 1. A made-for-TV event, the Pro Bowl Skills Show will feature the NFL's top players participating in unique competitions that showcase their on-field and off-field skills. The 2024 Pro Bowl Games will feature new and fan-favorite skills, with cumulative scoring leading up to flag football on Sunday.

For more information on The Pro Bowl Games, visit NFL.com/pro-bowl-games/event-info/. Fans can stay tuned for additional details on the all-star competition in the coming weeks.

On Location, the official hospitality partner of the NFL, will offer guests elevated hospitality packages for a one-of-a-kind experience at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games, including field access throughout the game, access to closed practice sessions, player introductions and premium seating to the game. Fans interested in tickets and hospitality packages can visit On Location's website at OnLocationExp.com/probowl.

Fans can vote as often as they would like to send the league's best players at each position to Orlando for the Pro Bowl Games until Monday, Dec. 25 across a variety of platforms, including:

  • ProBowl.com/Vote
  • On club sites (i.e., https://www.newyorkjets.com/pro-bowl-games/vote)
  • Social voting — During the final two weeks of voting (Dec. 11 – Dec. 25), fans can vote directly on "X" (formerly Twitter) by tweeting the first and last name of the player, tagging the player's official Twitter handle or creating a hashtag including the player's first and last name. All three of these methods must include the hashtag: #ProBowlVote. During the final two days (Dec. 24 – Dec. 25), social votes will count as double.

Player selections will be determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches, with each group's vote counting as one-third toward determining the all-star players who will be selected to this year's Pro Bowl Games. The NFL is the only sports league that combines voting by fans, coaches and players to determine its Pro Bowl teams. NFL players and coaches will cast their votes on Friday, Dec. 29.

NFL PRO BOWL TOP FIVE VOTE-GETTERS

Table inside Article
Pos. Name Team Votes
QB Tua Tagovailoa Miami 59,680
QB C.J. Stroud Houston 44,095
RB Christian McCaffrey San Francisco 43,331
WR Tyreek Hill Miami 39,928
TE Travis Kelce Kansas City 38,720

NFL PRO BOWL MOST VOTES BY TEAM

Table inside Article
Team
San Francisco 49ers
Miami Dolphins
Dallas Cowboys
Baltimore Ravens
Philadelphia Eagles

AFC & NFC LEADING VOTE-GETTERS BY POSITION

Table inside Article
Pos. Conf. Name, Team Pos. Conf. Name, Team
QB AFC Tua Tagovailoa, Miami DE AFC Myles Garrett, Cleveland
QB NFC Dak Prescott, Dallas DE NFC Nick Bosa, San Francisco
RB AFC Raheem Mostert, Miami DT AFC Chris Jones, Kansas City
RB NFC Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco DT NFC Javon Hargrave, San Francisco
FB AFC Alec Ingold, Miami OLB AFC T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh
FB NFC Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco OLB NFC Micah Parsons, Dallas
WR AFC Tyreek Hill, Miami ILB AFC Roquan Smith, Baltimore
WR NFC CeeDee Lamb, Dallas ILB NFC Fred Warner, San Francisco
TE AFC Travis Kelce, Kansas City CB AFC Jalen Ramsey, Miami
TE NFC George Kittle, San Francisco CB NFC DaRon Bland, Dallas
T AFC Terron Armstead, Miami SS AFC Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore
T NFC Trent Williams, San Francisco SS NFC Reed Blankenship, Philadelphia
G AFC Kevin Zeitler, Baltimore FS AFC Geno Stone, Baltimore
G NFC Zack Martin, Dallas FS NFC Jessie Bates, Atlanta
C AFC Creed Humphrey, Kansas City P AFC Ryan Stonehouse, Tennessee
C NFC Jason Kelce, Philadelpiha P NFC Jamie Gillan, New York
K AFC Dustin Hopkins, Cleveland ST AFC Duke Riley, Miami
K NFC Brandon Aubrey, Dallas ST NFC Terrell Burgess, Washington
RS AFC Braxton Berrios, Miami LS AFC Blake Ferguson, Miami
RS NFC Rashid Shaheed, New Orleans LS NFC Andrew DePaola, Miami

