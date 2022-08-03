Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa: 'I think the team's all-in with me'

The Dolphins' pursuit of Brady effectively indicated the team wasn't satisfied with its existing situation at the position, which was, of course, headlined by Tagovailoa.

It's no secret that Tagovailoa has yet to reach the expectation set for him by the fifth-overall pick the Dolphins spent on him in the 2020 NFL Draft. He's struggled with injuries and consistency, leading to some uncertainty as the window for development continues to shorten in today's NFL.

Evidently, that uncertainty was enough for the Dolphins to circle back to Brady after last season.

Tagovailoa has certainly been through enough when it comes to public perception of his standing with the Dolphins. For the first nine weeks of the 2021, Tagovailoa was forced to tune out constant rumblings about Miami's rumored desire to trade for then-Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. He later appeared relieved when the trade deadline passed and Watson remained in Houston.

Now, he's using those same skills to ignore the noise surrounding team's failed pursuit of another star quarterback.

"I remember I came in in 2020, so whatever happened in 2019, I can't even speak on that. I was here in 2020, and I'm still here, and I'm blessed to be here," Tagovailoa said. "If it has to do with support from the team, I think the team's all-in with me and all the guys that we have now."

If anyone is good at keeping his focus on internal matters, it's Tagovailoa. Miami has equipped him with upgraded tools for success in 2022, and he sparked some positive buzz over the weekend with a highlight-reel touchdown pass to one of those new arrivals: receiver Tyreek Hill.