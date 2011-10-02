Dolphins QB Henne doesn't return after shoulder injury

Published: Oct 02, 2011 at 09:52 AM

Miami Dolphins quarterback Chad Henne left Sunday's 23-13 loss to the San Diego Chargers during the first quarter with a left shoulder injury and spent the remainder of the day on the sideline.

Henne was knocked out of the game on the team's second drive while running the ball on a broken play. He was taken to the locker room and replaced by backup Matt Moore, who led the team on a scoring drive capped by a 1-yard touchdown run from Lex Hilliard.

The situation for Henne doesn't appear dire, however, as he told the Miami Herald he will play again this season.

Henne was 3-of-4 passing for 27 yards, but was intercepted by Marcus Gilchrist on the Dolphins' first series. Moore finished the game for the Dolphins, completing 17 of 26 passes for 167 yards with one interception.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

