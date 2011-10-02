Dolphins QB Henne doesn't return after shoulder injury

Miami Dolphins quarterback Chad Henne left Sunday's 23-13 loss to the San Diego Chargers during the first quarter with a left shoulder injury and spent the remainder of the day on the sideline.
Henne was knocked out of the game on the team's second drive while running the ball on a broken play. He was taken to the locker room and replaced by backup Matt Moore, who led the team on a scoring drive capped by a 1-yard touchdown run from Lex Hilliard.
The situation for Henne doesn't appear dire, however, as he told the Miami Herald he will play again this season.