Dolphins' Porter returns to practice after knee surgery

DAVIE, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins linebacker Joey Porter returned to practice Monday, less than three weeks after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery, and he was optimistic he'll play in the season-opener Sept. 9 at Washington.
"I didn't do too much. I just ran around a little bit and tested it out," said Porter, who was limited in drills. "I'm ahead of schedule. I've set myself up to be in a good situation come the season opener."
Porter ran last week and said he has had little swelling in his right knee. Coach Cam Cameron described Porter's status as day to day.
"You've got to see how the guy feels tomorrow," Cameron said. "But I would think we can all figure out it's pretty encouraging that he was out there practicing."
Porter's knee began bothering him during the offseason. When training camp started, he practiced less than two weeks before undergoing surgery Aug. 7.
He has missed all three exhibition games and is unlikely to play Thursday in the preseason finale at New Orleans.
Porter received a guaranteed $20 million in March to sign with Miami after spending his first eight NFL seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press