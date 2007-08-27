Dolphins' Porter returns to practice after knee surgery

Published: Aug 27, 2007 at 03:50 PM

DAVIE, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins linebacker Joey Porter returned to practice Monday, less than three weeks after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery, and he was optimistic he'll play in the season-opener Sept. 9 at Washington.

"I didn't do too much. I just ran around a little bit and tested it out," said Porter, who was limited in drills. "I'm ahead of schedule. I've set myself up to be in a good situation come the season opener."

Porter ran last week and said he has had little swelling in his right knee. Coach Cam Cameron described Porter's status as day to day.

"You've got to see how the guy feels tomorrow," Cameron said. "But I would think we can all figure out it's pretty encouraging that he was out there practicing."

Porter's knee began bothering him during the offseason. When training camp started, he practiced less than two weeks before undergoing surgery Aug. 7.

He has missed all three exhibition games and is unlikely to play Thursday in the preseason finale at New Orleans.

Porter received a guaranteed $20 million in March to sign with Miami after spending his first eight NFL seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 6 games of 2023 NFL season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with the inactive reports for every Sunday game in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Patriots QB Mac Jones expected to be on short leash Sunday vs. Raiders

Patriots coaches have stood by starting QB Mac Jones, supporting him despite his struggles on the field the past two weeks, but that could change with a bad start on Sunday against Las Vegas, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Panthers' future will be guided by how QB Bryce Young, offense develops under Frank Reich

The future of the Carolina Panthers' coaching staff is tied to the 2023 No. 1 overall pick, Bryce Young, and how both he and the offense develop after Frank Reich has already had to alter his approach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Colts QB Anthony Richardson strongly considering season-ending shoulder surgery

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports Colts QB Anthony Richardson is strongly considering season-ending shoulder surgery with the hope of ensuring a full recovery of his damaged AC joint.