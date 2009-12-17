Dolphins' Porter: Foot race between Johnson, Ginn could happen

Published: Dec 17, 2009 at 08:56 AM

DAVIE, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins linebacker Joey Porter says the challenge race between teammate Ted Ginn Jr. and NFL rushing leader Chris Johnson still might happen.

Porter said the foot race was supposed to be held at the Dolphins' training complex last Memorial Day weekend, but plans fell through.

"They're back talking about it again," Porter said Thursday. "Hopefully we get to see the race, because it's something I want to see to put it all behind us and see who really is the fastest."

The Dolphinsplay Johnson and the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

On Wednesday, Johnson said the idea for the race came up at a pool party that he and Ginn attended in Miami Beach. Johnson said they agreed to race that night on Ocean Drive, but Ginn failed to show.

Porter, who also was at the party, said the race instead was supposed to be held the next morning on the Dolphins' field.

"The race was supposed to be here at the facility," Porter said. "You're not going to have two Pro Bowl guys like that running out there on the concrete on the street. ... We weren't going to race on Ocean Drive. How can you clear out the street like that during Memorial Day weekend? Let's be realistic."

While Ginn hasn't actually been to the Pro Bowl, he is one of the few players who might be able to keep up with Johnson, who considers himself the NFL's fastest player.

Porter said he expects Ginn would win.

"I'm not setting up the race to bet on Chris Johnson," Porter said. "I mean he's fast. True enough, he is fast. I'm not going to take that away from him. But we won't say he's the fastest person in the league until he races somebody."

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Week 7 Thursday inactives: New Orleans Saints at Arizona Cardinals

The official inactives for the New Orleans Saints at Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night.

news

Chargers WR Keenan Allen could wait to return to action post Week 8 bye

Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen told NFL Network's Bridget Condon on Thursday that he is closer to returning and could see the field as early as Sunday, but his status for Week 7 remains up in the air.

news

Frustrated Jets WR Eljiah Moore asks for trade; team has no plans to deal him

New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore, who is frustrated with his usage and role with the team, has asked for a trade, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday.

news

Statement from Dr. Allen Sills, NFL Chief Medical Officer, on the NFLPA's Hire of Dr. Sidney Hinds

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE