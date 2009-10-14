Dolphins players: Wildcat not going away until someone stops it

Published: Oct 14, 2009 at 12:05 PM

DAVIE, Fla. -- A gimmick? Nonsense? The Miami Dolphins don't like the way their Wildcat offense is being belittled.

Triggerman Ronnie Brown had a suggestion Wednesday for those who disparage the funky formation.

"If you don't want us to keep running it, stop it," Brown said. "Then we'll have to go to something else."

The New York Jets were less than gracious after they failed to tame the Wildcat on Monday night in a 31-27 loss at Miami. The Dolphins gained 110 yards with the formation, including 2 on their final play for the winning score with 6 seconds left.

Jets coach Rex Ryan described the Wildcat as a gimmick out of college. Linebacker Calvin Pace called the formation "nonsense."

"I can't respect that stuff, all that Wildcat, because we're in the NFL, man," Pace told The New York Times.

Pace amended his comments Wednesday, saying he tipped his hat to the Dolphins. Miami guard Justin Smiley said he couldn't understand the earlier remarks because the Wildcat involves little trickery.

"We're not running any gimmick plays," Smiley said. "I don't think this catches anybody off guard. You know it's coming. Stop it if you can."

Also defending the Wildcat were Dolphins defenders amused by the Jets' frustration.

"I love nonsense," Miami linebacker Channing Crowder said. "They want to say gimmick this, gimmick that. The Wildcat is an offensive formation we've been running for two years. They have thousands of plays on film about it. Go stop it and shut up all the junk talking. They ain't going to give us no credit? We'll see them in three weeks."

The Dolphins-Jets rematch is Nov. 1. Perhaps Pace was mindful of that when he spoke about the Wildcat on Wednesday, backpedaling more furiously than any Jets defender did in the game.

"I said some things, and I definitely should've probably thought about it and rephrased it a little bit," Pace said. "That being said, I respect the Dolphins and I respect their team because they beat us. It's not like they went out there and stole the game from us."

