Around the NFL

Dolphins placing RB Myles Gaskin (knee) on injured reserve

Published: Nov 05, 2020 at 09:30 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

﻿Myles Gaskin﻿ will miss at least three games due to a knee injury.

Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores told reporters Thursday morning that Gaskin will be placed on injured reserve due to a knee injury suffered in Week 8, meaning he'll be out at least three weeks.

The news is a blow to a spunky Dolphins squad. Gaskin earned the starting role this year, outplaying both Jordan Howard and ﻿Matt Breida﻿. In seven games, including five starts, Gaskin has rushed for 387 yards and two touchdowns on 100 attempts. He also has 30 receptions on 35 targets for 198 yards.

Breida is also dealing with a hamstring injury that could keep him out this week. Flores didn't rule out Breida, but noted "hamstrings are tough," via Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.

If Breida joins Gaskin out this week, it would represent a big opportunity for Howard, who has been a healthy scratch since last playing in Week 4. ﻿Patrick Laird﻿ and ﻿Salvon Ahmed﻿ are also backfield options for Miami.

The Dolphins traded for running back ﻿DeAndre Washington﻿ this week due to the injuries piling up, but he must pass through COVID-19 protocols before joining the club.

