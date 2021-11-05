Dolphins place WR DeVante Parker on IR due to hamstring injury setback

﻿DeVante Parker﻿ has once again been sidelined by an injury.

The Dolphins placed Parker on injured reserve Friday due to a hamstring injury, forcing him out of action for a minimum of three weeks. Parker suffered a setback with the injury in practice, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Parker has struggled to stay healthy for much of his career, playing a full 16 games just once (2019) since he was selected in the first round of the 2015 draft. In that lone 16-game campaign, Parker emerged as a legitimate receiving threat, posting career-high marks in receiving yards (1,202) and touchdowns (nine), earning himself a three-year extension worth $30.5 million in December of 2019.

Since then, Parker has played in 19 of 24 games, catching 88 passes for 1,120 yards and five touchdowns.

Miami has attempted to surround Parker with quality receiving options, signing Will Fuller and ﻿Allen Hurns﻿, and drafting Alabama receiver ﻿Jaylen Waddle﻿ in the first round of the 2021 draft. Parker has yet to match his productivity from the 2019 season, though, and will miss the majority of the next month with an injury that historically tends to be a nagging issue if not given ample time to heal.