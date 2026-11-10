Dolphins place QB Malik Willis (groin) on injured reserve; Kyle McCord in line for first start

A noticeable problem for Malik Willis in a Week 9 loss will be an obstacle for the Miami Dolphins for at least the next four weeks.

Willis was placed on injured reserve Tuesday due to a groin injury. With Willis shelved, second-year quarterback Kyle McCord will fill in, beginning Sunday on the road against the Indianapolis Colts.

The 27-year-old Willis, regarded as one of the best running quarterbacks in the NFL, was noticeably hobbled in his team’s Week 9 defeat to the Detroit Lions.

A free-agent signing after renewing his career and promise under the tutelage of Matt LaFleur with the Green Bay Packers, Willis has shepherded a rebuilding Fins squad to mixed results. The Dolphins are 1-7 and he’s completed 58.2% of his passes for 174.5 yards per game, six touchdowns, six interceptions, and rushed for 232 yards and three scores.