Dolphins place QB Malik Willis (groin) on injured reserve; Kyle McCord in line for first start
A noticeable problem for Malik Willis in a Week 9 loss will be an obstacle for the Miami Dolphins for at least the next four weeks.
Willis was placed on injured reserve Tuesday due to a groin injury. With Willis shelved, second-year quarterback Kyle McCord will fill in, beginning Sunday on the road against the Indianapolis Colts.
The 27-year-old Willis, regarded as one of the best running quarterbacks in the NFL, was noticeably hobbled in his team’s Week 9 defeat to the Detroit Lions.
A free-agent signing after renewing his career and promise under the tutelage of Matt LaFleur with the Green Bay Packers, Willis has shepherded a rebuilding Fins squad to mixed results. The Dolphins are 1-7 and he’s completed 58.2% of his passes for 174.5 yards per game, six touchdowns, six interceptions, and rushed for 232 yards and three scores.
RELATED CONTENT
So far this season, Willis and punter Bradley Pinion (1 for 1) are the only Miami players to have thrown passes. That will almost certainly change Sunday, when McCord is poised to make his first NFL start.
McCord, 24, was a 2025 sixth-round choice of the Philadelphia Eagles who was traded to the Packers, and like Willis, received good reviews from his time with LaFleur. That led to Green Bay turning around and trading him this offseason to Miami for a sixth-round pick.
With Miami realistically out of the playoff race, some silver lining exists in McCord getting his chance to show what he can do going forward. Brady Cook, who filled in as a starter for the New York Jets last season, is currently on Miami's practice squad. He'll likely be elevated to be the backup.
Willis will miss games at the Colts, at the Buffalo Bills, versus the New York Jets and at the Denver Broncos from Weeks 10-13. He’ll be eligible to return for his team’s Dec. 13 home game against the Chicago Bears.