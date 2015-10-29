Dolphins-Patriots Thursday night fantasy preview

No running back has turned his season around more than Lamar Miller in the last two weeks, and it's about as simple as the coaches just giving him the ball. After totaling 47 touches through the first four weeks, Miller has 38 touches in the last two games alone. Keep in mind he's also been pulled in the second half of these two blowout wins. Bill Belichick often sells out to stop what the opponent does best, and he could identify Miller as that top threat. However, the Patriots give up the 13th highest yards per attempt figure in the NFL. There's no way you think about sitting Miller after what happened the last two games.