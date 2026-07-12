Tua Tagovailoa’s departure left the Miami Dolphins with a historic dead money hill to climb.

That doesn’t mean he doesn’t have former teammates who still believe in him and are rooting for his success.

Dolphins offensive tackle Patrick Paul is pulling for his former quarterback and predicting a Tagovailoa comeback story as the starting quarterback of the Atlanta Falcons in 2026.

“Him going into Atlanta now, he's got a new situation, a new environment, and I know he's going to go in there,” Paul said on The Set with Terron Armstead. “He's definitely going to win that spot.”

Tagovailoa is set to compete for the Falcons’ starting quarterback spot with Michael Penix Jr., who’s returning from a season-ending knee injury. In that regard, Tagovailoa would seem to have the inside track, though the battle can't truly commence until Penix is healed up and ready to go.

With Kevin Stefanski on board as the Falcons’ new head coach, neither QB has previous experience to lean on with their coach..

Of utmost clarity, is that Paul believes in Tagovailoa, never mind how poorly things ended for the quarterback, taken No. 5 overall in 2020 by the Fins.

“He's a great player,” Paul said. “So, definitely rooting for him.”