Dolphins owner Ross hopes Henne can be franchise's greatest QB

Published: Jun 05, 2010 at 08:11 AM

If Chad Henne wasn't feeling any pressure before, well, he just might now.

Speaking at a local high school in Miami Beach on Saturday, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross predicted his team would be in Super Bowl XLV and said his starting quarterback will be a big reason why.

For comparison's sake

Chad Henne has a long way to go before being mentioned with Dan Marino, but Dolphins owner Stephen Ross is optimistic. Below are the quarterbacks' stats in their first years as starters:

Chad Henne
Games/Starts: 14/13

Passer Rating: 75.2

Completion Pct.: 60.8

Yards/Attempt: 6.4

TDs/INTs: 12/14

Dan Marino
Games/Starts: 11/9

Passer Pating: 96.0

Completion Pct.: 58.4

Yards/Attempt: 7.5

TDs/INTs: 20/6

» Brooks: Five QBs who must step up
» Kirwan: 20 breakout candidates

Ross, who went to Michigan, said Henne has the potential to be the greatest quarterback in franchise history, according to the Palm Beach Post.

And that franchise history includes Dan Marino.

"Chad has been the greatest quarterback the University of Michigan has had," Ross told a crowd of several hundred kids and football coaches, "and I'm sure that I'm hoping, as is everyone else, that he goes down as the greatest quarterback in Miami Dolphins history –- and you know what that will mean."

Henne, who turns 25 next month, is entering his third NFL season. He took over as the starter in Week 4 after Chad Pennington was lost for the season with a shoulder injury.

In 14 games (13 starts), Henne threw for 2,878 yards with 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. His passer rating was 75.2, which ranked 22nd in the league.

With the lofty expectations that Ross has set, those numbers will have to improve drastically -- and fast.

"Chad Henne can handle pressure, that I can tell you," Ross said. "He started at the University of Michigan as a true freshman, playing in front of 110,000 people and leading them to the Big Ten championship as a true freshman. I think the Miami Dolphins have a great quarterback for the future, and I think everybody in South Florida is excited about what Chad Henne brings to this team."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL fines Washington Football Team $10M following investigation into team culture

The NFL is fining the Washington Football Team $10 million, it announced Thursday, based on the outcome of the workplace review of the franchise, which was led by independent counsel Beth Wilkinson, that found the club's workplace to have been "highly unprofessional" for "many years."
news

NFL fines Jaguars, Cowboys, 49ers for OTA violations

The Jaguars, Cowboys and 49ers were each fined for offseason workout violations and will forfeit an undisclosed amount of OTA days in 2022, Mike Garafolo reports.
news

Washington owner Daniel Snyder statement on $10M fine, workplace review findings

The National Football League announced Thursday that it is fining the Washington Football Team $10 million following a workplace review. Washington owner Daniel Snyder released the following statement.
news

NFL announces outcome of Washington Football Team workplace review

The National Football League today announced the outcome of the workplace review of the Washington Football Team led by independent counsel Beth Wilkinson, as well as remedial measures and penalties arising out of that review.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW