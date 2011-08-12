Dolphins overcome slow start to pull out win

Published: Aug 12, 2011 at 04:43 PM

ATLANTA -- Phillip Livas scored on a 75-yard punt return in the third quarter to help Miami overcome a difficult start by quarterback Chad Henne in the Dolphins' 28-23 preseason victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Friday night.

Atlanta rookie receiver Julio Jones, quarterback Matt Ryan and running back Michael Turner contributed on first-quarter scoring drives that gave the Falcons a 17-0 lead.

Henne threw interceptions on two of Miami's first three possessions before connecting with Brian Hartline for a 44-yard touchdown pass that made it 17-7 early in the second quarter.

