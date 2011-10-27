Dolphins officially credited for six, not seven sacks on Tebow

NEW YORK -- An official scoring change is now giving the Miami Dolphins credit for six sacks instead of seven on Denver quarterback Tim Tebow.
During its weekly review of plays, the NFL and the Elias Sports Bureau determined that a second-quarter play originally ruled a sack was a designed run by Tebow.
The play in Sunday's game came with 41 seconds left in the first half. Tebow took a shotgun snap and ran a draw play. He was tackled for a loss by Kendall Langford and fumbled. The stats crew at the stadium ruled a sack because it was viewed as a pass play.
Occasionally, the NFL makes statistical changes after reviewing game tapes.
