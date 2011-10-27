Dolphins officially credited for six, not seven sacks on Tebow

Published: Oct 27, 2011 at 06:39 PM

NEW YORK -- An official scoring change is now giving the Miami Dolphins credit for six sacks instead of seven on Denver quarterback Tim Tebow.

During its weekly review of plays, the NFL and the Elias Sports Bureau determined that a second-quarter play originally ruled a sack was a designed run by Tebow.

The play in Sunday's game came with 41 seconds left in the first half. Tebow took a shotgun snap and ran a draw play. He was tackled for a loss by Kendall Langford and fumbled. The stats crew at the stadium ruled a sack because it was viewed as a pass play.

Occasionally, the NFL makes statistical changes after reviewing game tapes.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

How to watch Super Bowl LVIII in the UK

Watch the greatest game on earth on ITV, Sky Sports and NFL Game Pass on DAZN
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Divisional Weekend recap + Bears talk with Adam Rank

Marcas Grant, Michael F. Florio, and LaQuan Jones deliver the latest podcast.
news

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans on Dameon Pierce's future: 'Our job is to continue to improve our roster'

A promising rookie in 2022, Texans running back Dameon Pierce's future appears uncertain following a 2023 campaign marked by struggles. 
news

Patrick Mahomes is king, Brock Purdy just wins and the Baltimore Ravens are the best team in the NFL

As we transition from the Divisional Round to Championship Sunday, Adam Schein is bubbling over with takes. Which team is the NFL's best? Which star player is simply inevitable? And who possesses the clutch gene? Find the answers in this edition of the Schein Nine.