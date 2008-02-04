Dolphins name Henning offensive coordinator

Henning played quarterback at William & Mary, where upon conclusion of his career, he went to training camp with the San Diego Chargers in 1964 before playing two years in the Continental Football League. He was re-signed by San Diego in 1966 and was with the team through training camp in 1967. He finished his playing career with Norfolk of the Continental League. His first coaching position came as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Florida State from 1968-70. That was followed by a one-year stint (1971) as offensive coordinator at Virginia Tech. A New York City native, Henning attended St. Francis Prep in Brooklyn, N.Y.