Dolphins name Henning offensive coordinator

The Miami Dolphins today named Dan Henning, a veteran of 28 seasons as an NFL coach, as their offensive coordinator, the team announced. Most recently, Henning was the offensive coordinator with the Carolina Panthers from 2002-06. He embarks on his second stint with the Dolphins, having served as the team's quarterbacks and receivers coach from 1979-80 under Don Shula.
In Henning's five-year stay with the Panthers, the team advanced to the NFC Championship game twice, including one year in which they went on to play in the Super Bowl (2003).
Of Henning's 28 seasons in the NFL, seven have been spent as a head coach, including stints with Atlanta (1983-86) and San Diego (1989-91). Prior to joining the Panthers, Henning had served three seasons with the New York Jets (1998-2000), the first two as quarterbacks coach and the final one as offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach.
Henning played quarterback at William & Mary, where upon conclusion of his career, he went to training camp with the San Diego Chargers in 1964 before playing two years in the Continental Football League. He was re-signed by San Diego in 1966 and was with the team through training camp in 1967. He finished his playing career with Norfolk of the Continental League. His first coaching position came as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Florida State from 1968-70. That was followed by a one-year stint (1971) as offensive coordinator at Virginia Tech. A New York City native, Henning attended St. Francis Prep in Brooklyn, N.Y.