Dolphins' Marshall ends silence, speaks to cops about stabbing

Published: Jul 07, 2011 at 12:40 PM

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Brandon Marshall finally talked to law enforcement officials about an April incident in which his wife allegedly stabbed him in the abdomen.

Broward County sheriff's office spokesman Ron Ishoy confirmed Thursday in an email to FoxSports.com that Marshall recently was served a subpoena to speak with investigators about the incident.

"He indeed appeared at the Broward state attorney's office and gave a statement to investigators," Ishoy wrote. "The investigation continues."

Marshall previously refused to speak with authorities. His attorney, Harvey A. Steinberg, said in May that the reason was the receiver disagreed with the no-contact order placed on his wife.

"(Marshall) has never felt threatened by his wife and misses her," Steinberg said. "When (they) drop the no-contact order, he'll be more than willing to sit down and discuss this matter, bringing some clarity to this unfortunate misunderstanding."

Michi Nogami-Marshall was arrested again in June after violating the order during a "verbal dispute" at the couple's home in Southwest Ranches, Fla.

Despite the order requiring her to stay at least 500 feet from the home, Nogami-Marshall told deputies she had been living there while Marshall was out of town. When Marshall returned, an argument occurred, followed by a 911 call, but deputies said there was no sign of physical violence.

Nogami-Marshall was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon after she allegedly stabbed her husband in the stomach with a kitchen knife April 22. According to the arrest report, she admitted stabbing Marshall but said it was in self-defense.

Marshall initially claimed he suffered his stomach wound when he slipped and fell onto a broken glass vase, but the police report noted there was "no blood within the immediate area to substantiate his claim." Marshall required surgery and a stay in intensive care.

Marshall, who signed a five-year, $50 million contract last year after four seasons with the Denver Broncos, caught 86 passes for 1,014 yards in 14 games with the Dolphins last season. He has been in trouble off the field numerous times for domestic run-ins, although he hasn't been charged with any crime in this latest incident.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

