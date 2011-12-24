Dolphins LT Long unable to return after arm injury vs. Patriots

Miami DolphinsPro Bowl left tackle Jake Long has had a difficult time staying on the field in recent weeks, a trend that continued in Week 16.
Long didn't return to Saturday's 27-24 loss in New England after he was announced as questionable to return because of an arm injury during the first half. Long had missed the Dolphins' last game with a rib injury that limited him in practice throughout the week. He was replaced by John Jerry.
Dolphins linebacker Kevin Burnett (shoulder), cornerback Vontae Davis (left elbow) and running back Daniel Thomas (knee) were also injured.
Running back Reggie Bush, who posted his fourth straight 100-yard game with 22 rushes for 113 yards, hobbled off the field late during the fourth quarter.
"Something in my leg just didn't feel right," Bush said. "I'm walking. If it was serious, I wouldn't be walking."
The Associated Press contributed to this report