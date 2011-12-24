Dolphins LT Long unable to return after arm injury vs. Patriots

Published: Dec 24, 2011 at 05:30 AM

Miami DolphinsPro Bowl left tackle Jake Long has had a difficult time staying on the field in recent weeks, a trend that continued in Week 16.

Long didn't return to Saturday's 27-24 loss in New England after he was announced as questionable to return because of an arm injury during the first half. Long had missed the Dolphins' last game with a rib injury that limited him in practice throughout the week. He was replaced by John Jerry.

Dolphins linebacker Kevin Burnett (shoulder), cornerback Vontae Davis (left elbow) and running back Daniel Thomas (knee) were also injured.

Running back Reggie Bush, who posted his fourth straight 100-yard game with 22 rushes for 113 yards, hobbled off the field late during the fourth quarter.

"Something in my leg just didn't feel right," Bush said. "I'm walking. If it was serious, I wouldn't be walking."

The Associated Press contributed to this report

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.

news

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers win sixth annual 'The Match' golf game on final putt

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers just edged out Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen on Wednesday in 'The Match' at the Wynn Golf Club near the Las Vegas Strip. After trading leads multiple times throughout the match, Rodgers sunk the final putt to clinch the win.

news

Former Cowboys RB Marion Barber III dies at age 38

Former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III died Wednesday at the age of 38, the team announced. "We are heartbroken by the tragic death of Marion Barber III," the Cowboys said in a statement.

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: A visit from Troy King (AKA thirsty Wednesday?)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW