Dolphins LT Long out for season, could miss Pro Bowl again

The Miami Dolphins placed Pro Bowl left tackle Jake Long, who reportedly tore his right biceps, on season-ending injured reserve Wednesday, the team announced.
Long left last week's 27-24 loss to the New England Patriots with an arm injury and didn't return. Dolphins interim coach Todd Bowles said Tuesday he was still awaiting test results and couldn't confirm earlier reports that Long tore the biceps.
The injury likely will keep Long out of the Pro Bowl, which he was named to for the fourth time in his four-year NFL career Tuesday. He has missed the last two Pro Bowls with injuries.
"It's definitely disappointing -- not the way I wanted to end the season," Long said. "I'm going to get healthy and come into next year the healthiest I've been in the NFL."
Long has battled injuries throughout the season, missing the first three weeks of training camp with a knee injury. He missed the first game of his career in Week 15 against the Buffalo Bills with a back injury. He also has allowed a career-high five sacks this season, according to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.