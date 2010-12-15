Dolphins look to overcome home woes vs. Bills

Published: Dec 15, 2010 at 06:18 AM

The storyline
The Dolphins can't win at home, and the Bills continue to be one of the quietest overachieving teams in the league -- and would love a division win.

Why you should watch
As ugly as Miami's offense looks right now with Chad Henne at the helm, the Bills' potent attack adds entertainment value to the matchup. Cameron Wake continues his All-Pro campaign. Miami's young corners are playing well.

Did you know?
Bills quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick rushed for a season-high 49 yards last week. ... Buffalo is 6-1 when Fred Jackson rushes for at least 100 yards. ... Wake leads the NFL in sacks with 14. ... Miami's Karlos Dansby leads the team with 92 tackles.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

YAC monster Deebo Samuel not 'awful' in return to form during 49ers' Thursday night win

Having characterized his 2022 season as "awful," 49ers wide receiver was just the opposite of that on Thursday night, as he keyed San Francisco's win over New York with a classic performance. 
news

2023 NFL season, Week 3: What We Learned from 49ers' win over Giants on Thursday night

An all-star offensive cast of Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel and Brock Purdy all had contributions as their defense dominated en route to the 49ers defeating the Giants on Thursday night. 
news

Week 3 Thursday inactives: New York Giants at San Francisco 49ers

The official inactives for Thursday Night Football: New York Giants at San Francisco 49ers
news

Niners WR Brandon Aiyuk (shoulder) inactive vs. Giants

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver ﻿Brandon Aiyuk﻿ is inactive for his team's Week 3 tilt against the New York Giants due to a shoulder injury. 