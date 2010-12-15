Dolphins look to overcome home woes vs. Bills

Why you should watch
As ugly as Miami's offense looks right now with Chad Henne at the helm, the Bills' potent attack adds entertainment value to the matchup. Cameron Wake continues his All-Pro campaign. Miami's young corners are playing well.
Did you know?
Bills quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick rushed for a season-high 49 yards last week. ... Buffalo is 6-1 when Fred Jackson rushes for at least 100 yards. ... Wake leads the NFL in sacks with 14. ... Miami's Karlos Dansby leads the team with 92 tackles.